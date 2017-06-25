Truck hits Russian girl in Antalya

ANKARA, June 25. /TASS/. A Russian 12-yearold girl was taken to hospital in Turkey’s Antalya as a truck hit her on the road, Russian Consulate General in Antalya told TASS on Sunday.

"The Russian girl was taken to hospital," the source said. "We are contacting Turkey’s Directorate of Security department to find out further details."

Information on the girl’s condition is not available.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ihlas News Agency (IHA) said not far from Kemer a tourist from Russia was crossing the road. The truck driver hit the girl on the crosswalk. She remained on the vehicle’s hood as the truck continue moving for a few more meters.