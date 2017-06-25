Back to Main page
Russia fixes in Syria nine ceasefire violations, Turkey - eight

World
June 25, 11:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry reported on humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian side fixed in Syria seven violations of ceasefire over past 24 hours, the Turkish side - six, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Bulletin on Ceasefire Observation on Sunday.

"Control groups continue monitoring the ceasefire observation within the implementation of the Memorandum on creation of the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, which had been signed by the Russia, Turkey, and Iran on May 4, 2017. Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable," the Defense Ministry’s Bulletin reads. "Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered nine cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (four) and Latakia (five). The Turkish party has registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Daraa (three), Damascus (five). Most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groupings."

The ministry reported on humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population: "Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides held 8 humanitarian actions: 6 humanitarian actions in the city of Aleppo, civilians received 2,6 tons sets of food products; 6 humanitarian actions in the province of Latakia, civilians received 1,3 tons sets of food products; 1 humanitarian actions in the province of al-Quneitra, civilians received 1,3 tons sets of food products. Total number of humanitarian events reached 1,394. In course of the humanitarian action, Russian military physicians provided medical assistance to 201 people."

"The United Nations and partners continued providing food and non-food, medical, psychological and law assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic. Moreover, recover of infrastructure and temporary accommodation of citizens is continued," the Defense Ministry said, adding information on reconciliation of opposing sides:

"Within last 24 hours, no ceasefire agreements have been signed in the Syrian Arab Republic. Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements is 1,828. Negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have been continued with field commanders of detachments of armed opposition in the Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Homs, Idlib and al-Quneitra provinces. The number of armed formations, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, is 223," the Defense Ministry said.

