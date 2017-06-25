Fire of fuel tank kills 123 people in Pakistan - TV

Fire of fuel tank kills 123 people in Pakistan - TVWorld June 25, 7:58
MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. At least 123 people were killed and 15 were injured by the fire of a fuel tank in the city of Bahawalpur (Punjab Province) in Pakistan, Geo TV reported on Sunday.
According to the report, local residents gathered to collect fuel, leaked from the overturned tank on the track, when suddenly a fire began.
The victims have extensive body burns, many of them are in critical condition.
According to eyewitnesses, several people were smoking near the place where the fuel was spilled, which could cause a fire. The fire destroyed dozens of cars and motorcycles. At the moment, rescuers managed to bring fire under control.