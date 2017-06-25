Back to Main page
Argentina’s ex-President Fernandez de Kirchner to participate in parliamentary elections

World
June 25, 7:11 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

This was reported on Saturday by economist Fernanda Vallejos, who headed the list of parliamentary candidates from alliance founded by the former head of state

Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS AIRES, June 25. /TASS/. Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner intends to run for the Senate (upper house) of the Congress (Parliament) of the republic. This was reported on Saturday by economist Fernanda Vallejos, who headed the list of parliamentary candidates from alliance founded by the former head of state.

"I learned that she will be a candidate yesterday (Friday) and received a confirmation," Vallejos said.

The former head of state will apply for the senator's seat from the province of Buenos Aires, the largest in the country. Her main rivals will be Minister of Education Esteban Bullrich, ex-presidential candidate Sergio Massa and former Interior and Transport Minister in her government Florencio Randazzo.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Argentina on October 22. As a result, 127 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 in the Senate will be renewed. Three senators will be elected from the province of Buenos Aires.

