Earthquake in Japan does not cause emergency situations at nuclear facilities

World
June 25, 5:16 UTC+3 TOKYO

Chubu Electric Power reported no change in background radiation in the area of ··the Hamaoka plant in Shizuoka Prefecture

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 25. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude, which occurred on Sunday in the central part of Japan’s island of Honshu, did not lead to emergency situations at nuclear facilities, local energy companies reported.

Chubu Electric Power reported no change in background radiation in the area of ··the Hamaoka plant in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Kansai Electric Power provided similar data on the status of the two reactors reactivated recently at the Takahama plant in the Fukui Prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the southern part of Nagano Prefecture, and the seismic focus was at a depth of about 10 km. There were no reports of casualties and destruction. Underground shocks that lasted for about 10 seconds were felt by residents of 25 prefectures.

It is also reported that right after the earthquake, because of a power cutoff, the movement of high-speed "shinkansen" trains was stopped for 20 minutes between Tokyo and Osaka. Now the trains are running in the usual mode.

