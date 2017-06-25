Back to Main page
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Japan, no tsunami threat reported

World
June 25, 2:20 UTC+3 TOKYO

No tsunami threat has been reported

TOKYO, June 25. /TASS/. An earthquake with magnitude of 5.7 hit the central part of Japan's island of Honshu, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

No tsunami threat has been reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the southern part of Nagano Prefecture, and the seismic focus was about 10 km deep.

Subterranean tremors were felt by the inhabitants of 25 prefectures.

There has been no information about victims and destruction.

