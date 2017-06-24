Back to Main page
Ukrainian Army units shell Donetsk Republic in first hours of newceasefire

World
June 24, 5:19 UTC+3 DONETSK

DONETSK, June 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces opened fire at the Mariupol, Donetsk and Gorlovka sections of the Line of Contact in Donbass, a source in the defense forces of the self-proclaimed unrecognized.

"At this moment, we've registered two violations of the ceasefire provisions, two of them at the Mariupol section," the source sad. "Small arms were used there."

Several violations were registered ar the Donetsk section, with several tank shells and mortar mines launched at the town of Dokuchayevsk,

The enemy used small arms near Gorlovka twice.

On Wednesday, members of the Contact Group for settling the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine reached agreement on a yet another ceasefire along the Line of Contact in Donbass. It was dubbed 'bread ceasefire' as it coincided with the start of the harvesting season in the region.

The ceasefire that took effect at 00:00 hours would officially last through to Augusy 31.

