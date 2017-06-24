Pro-Kiev units shell township in Donbass right after start of another ceasefire

DONETSK, June 24. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened artillery fire at the township of Dokuchayevsk in the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic, officials at the local administration told the Donetsk News Agency.

"From 00:30 through to 01:30, the Ukrainian military started shelling the suburbs of Dokuchayevsk," the report said. "Early information indicates fire was delivered from tanks and artillery."

On Wednesday, the parties to the Contact Group discussing peace settlement in eastern Ukraine agreed on a yet another ceasefire along the Line of Contact in Donbass. The arrangement was quickly dubbed the 'bread ceasefire' as it would embrace the harvesting season from May 24 through to August 31.