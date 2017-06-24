Back to Main page
Australia, N Zealand praise work of Russia's Emergencies Ministry at Confederations Cup

June 24, 4:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Staff members of the Center also told the diplomats bout communications for foreigners in case of emergences

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Diplomats from Australia and New Zealand on Friday visited the National Center for Response to Critical Situations that reports to the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense. They praised the security measures at the events of the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 underway in Russia, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"The interest the foreign counterparts showed towards the operations of the Center is linked to the way security measures are organized at the Confederations Cup tournament, as big numbers of Australian and Kiwi fans have come here," a spokesman for the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Emergencies officials told the diplomats at the center the grouping of forces assuring security at the tournament was more than 23,000 people strong and had 2,000 special vehicles and 66 helicopters at its disposal.

"We told the diplomats that special duty officials were monitoring the situation at the so-called unified security command points at every stadium, place of accommodation, transport infrastructure facility, fan zones, and hotels," the spokesman said.

Foreign counterparts also received information on the role of students and cadets of the ministry’s educational institutions who were fluent speakers of English played in the rapid reaction groups and duty shifts at the National Center and the Centers of the ministry’s territorial branches.

Staff members of the Center also told the diplomats bout communications for foreigners in case of emergences.

"The guests got familiarized with the Russian system of responding to emergency situations and were taken to the room of the duty shift that accumulated information on calamities and fires from all the constituent regions of the Russian Federation," the spokesman said. "They took much interest in the functioning of the information and control systems and in the patterns of coordinating actions with other ministries and departments that take part in the prevention and/or elimination of emergencies."

The staff of the center also briefed the Kiwi and Australian diplomats on the operations of space monitoring systems that helps track down and react to natural calamities and manmade emergencies, as well as prevent and react promptly to floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and other natural factors.

"The foreign guests pointed out the high level of organization of the Emergency Ministry’s branches and services and the sophisticated equipment at the disposal of Russian rescuers," he said.

