Kazakhstan expects US, Jordan, UN to confirm participation in Astana talks on Syria

World
June 23, 11:57 UTC+3 ASTANA

A high-level meeting on settling the situation in Syria would be held in Astana on July 4-5

ASTANA, June 23. /TASS/. Kazakhstan expects the US, Jordan and the UN to confirm their participation in the international meeting on Syria, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Friday.

"The United States, Jordan and the United Nations have received official invitations for the next Astana meeting due on July 4-5," he said. "We are waiting for their confirmation and also expect them to provide information about members of their delegations," the Kazakh top diplomat added.

Fourth round of Astana talks on Syria ends with de-escalation zones deal

Abdrakhmanov pointed out that Kazakhstan invited the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), as well as observers, while the participation of the Syrian government and the armed Syrian opposition was ensured by the guarantors of the ceasefire. "The guarantor countries usually ensure the participation of the Syrian government and a delegation of the armed Syrian opposition, which represents the groups that have joined the ceasefire," Abdrakhmanov elaborated.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said earlier that a high-level meeting on settling the situation in Syria would be held in Astana on July 4-5. The guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are expected to consider documents concerning various aspects of the Syrian de-escalation zones, as well as discuss steps which need to be taken to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and restore infrastructure facilities.

Syrian conflict
