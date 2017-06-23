Kazakh foreign minister denies talks on sending troops to Syria

ASTANA, June 23. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has not been involved in any negotiations on the deployment of its servicemen in Syria, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Friday.

"Providing a platform for meetings of all parties concerned is our country’s practical contribution to settling the Syrian crisis. Kazakhstan is not engaged in talks with anyone on sending its servicemen to Syria," he said.

"The issue of ensuring safety and efficiency of the four de-escalation zones in Syria is currently within the competence of the states guarantors of the Astana process, who will address this and other matters during the upcoming meeting in Astana on July 4-5," the foreign minister added.

He said the country’s peacekeepers can be deployed at any country only after the UN Security Council adopts a resolution on the issue.

"The existence of a resolution by the UN Security Council, where, let me remind you, Kazakhstan is a non-permanent member for 2017-2018, and a relevant mandate of this international organization are a vitally important precondition for our country for considering the deployment of peacekeepers at any hot spot worldwide," Kazakhstan’s top diplomat said.