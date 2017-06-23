Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakh foreign minister denies talks on sending troops to Syria

World
June 23, 8:05 UTC+3

Kazakhstan’s practical contribution to settling the Syrian crisis is providing a platform for meetings of all parties concerned

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, June 23. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has not been involved in any negotiations on the deployment of its servicemen in Syria, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Friday.

"Providing a platform for meetings of all parties concerned is our country’s practical contribution to settling the Syrian crisis. Kazakhstan is not engaged in talks with anyone on sending its servicemen to Syria," he said.

Read also

Fourth round of Astana talks on Syria ends with de-escalation zones deal

"The issue of ensuring safety and efficiency of the four de-escalation zones in Syria is currently within the competence of the states guarantors of the Astana process, who will address this and other matters during the upcoming meeting in Astana on July 4-5," the foreign minister added.

He said the country’s peacekeepers can be deployed at any country only after the UN Security Council adopts a resolution on the issue.

"The existence of a resolution by the UN Security Council, where, let me remind you, Kazakhstan is a non-permanent member for 2017-2018, and a relevant mandate of this international organization are a vitally important precondition for our country for considering the deployment of peacekeepers at any hot spot worldwide," Kazakhstan’s top diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia
4
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
5
Defense Ministry comments on upcoming Russia-China military exercises
6
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
7
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
TOP STORIES
Реклама