Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Office of Ukraine's Russian-language news portal searched, owner detained

World
June 23, 6:20 UTC+3 KIEV

Igor Guzhva, the owner of the Strana.ua Russian-language news portal, said that the searches were conducted over a "fabricated" case

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 23. /TASS/. Igor Guzhva, the owner of the Strana.ua Russian-language news portal in Ukraine, was detained shortly after officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) searched the company’s Kiev office late on Thursday.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday that Guzhva was detained after he "demanded and received $10,000 from an incumbent politician for not publishing compromising information about him."

Earlier in the day, the SBU searched the Kiev office of the web portal.

"The "Strana.ua" office is being searched. Our newsroom is occupied by SBU officers, about 15-20 of them. The building of the business center is closed for entry," Strana.ua deputy editor-in-chief Svetlana Kryukova wrote on her Facebook page.

At the same time, Guzhva wrote on his page that the searches were conducted over a "fabricated" case.

In 2014-2015, the company’s office was searched on numerous occasions by tax inspectors and SBU officers on suspicion of tax evasion and separatism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
2
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
3
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia
4
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures
5
Defense Ministry comments on upcoming Russia-China military exercises
6
Le Bourget air show: Russia clinches contracts for military hardware deliveries
7
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sections
TOP STORIES
Реклама