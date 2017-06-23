Back to Main page
North Korea tests new rocket engine — US media

World
June 23, 6:18 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Such engines can be installed on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. Pyongyang tested a new rocket engine that can be installed on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Fox News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed US officials.

Read also

North Korea confirms successful missile test — state media

According to the channel’s sources, the test took place on Wednesday. Pyongyang conducted similar tests in March.

Another US official was quoted as saying that increased activity was detected at North Korea’s sole nuclear test site in recent days.

"There are more people and more cars but nobody knows what that means," the official said.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula intensified in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test, while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year.

On June 2, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a draft resolution to expand sanctions on the Communist state.

