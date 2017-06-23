North Korea tests new rocket engine — US media

Russian fighters scrambled 14 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft — ministryMilitary & Defense June 23, 6:17
EU summit participants show unity on anti-Russian sanctions — MerkelWorld June 23, 4:11
Moldovan parliament refuses to hold no confidence vote in Foreign Minister Andrei GalburWorld June 23, 2:03
Google.ru’s temporary ban should serve as reminder to others — lawmakerBusiness & Economy June 23, 1:59
Russian lawmaker slams EU’s decision to extend sanctions on Moscow as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 0:32
IOC spokesperson confirms Bach’s words about possible sanctions on RussiaSport June 22, 23:27
Germany-Chile Confederations Cup encounter in Kazan ends with 1-1 drawSport June 22, 23:12
Putin praises Moscow International Film FestivalSociety & Culture June 22, 21:49
Russian football team getting ready for game with MexicoSport June 22, 21:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. Pyongyang tested a new rocket engine that can be installed on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Fox News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed US officials.
According to the channel’s sources, the test took place on Wednesday. Pyongyang conducted similar tests in March.
Another US official was quoted as saying that increased activity was detected at North Korea’s sole nuclear test site in recent days.
"There are more people and more cars but nobody knows what that means," the official said.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula intensified in early 2016 when North Korea conducted a nuclear test and after that launched a ballistic missile carrying a satellite. In September 2016, Pyongyang carried out another nuclear test, while more than 20 missiles were test-fired during the year.
On June 2, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a draft resolution to expand sanctions on the Communist state.