EU to set up body tasked with improving web surveillance on terrorists — Merkel

World
June 23, 4:16 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

"We will analyze what kinds of technologies are required to track communications of terrorists," Angela Merkel said

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union plans to set up a body tasked with improving technologies to monitor terrorism-related activities online, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the first day of the EU summit ended on Thursday.

"We will analyze what kinds of technologies are required to track communications of terrorists," she said. "At the same time, we will need to cooperate with Internet service providers. We plan to set up a body that will study advanced technologies for that purpose."

"There was a lot of talk today about the quick spreading of the IS (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) propaganda among Internet users," she said. "The identification of such materials and their soonest removal play a crucial role."

The German chancellor said that the issue of monitoring encrypted communications was also raised during the summit. At the same time, Merkel reiterated her commitment to inviolability of personal information.

