BRICS states to sign memorandum on environmental protection

TIANJIN /Northern China/, June 22. /TASS/. Members of the BRICS Group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will sign an inter-agency memorandum of understanding in the field of environmental protection at the third meeting of the member states’ ecology ministers, which is being held in China’s northern city of Tianjin on June 22-23, the organizers said.

The memorandum will concern several spheres of cooperation, particularly aimed at improving the quality of air and water, preserving biological diversity, combating climate change, managing waste, implementing the 2030 sustainable development program and working on other issues of mutual interest.

The memorandum will clarify ways to exchange experience in improving methodological documents regulating the environmental protection, hold scientific consultations, conduct joint research activities and experiments, arrange campaigns to enhance the environmental capacity, develop ecology tourism, hold multilateral conferences and exhibitions, implement various programs and projects.

"During the ministerial meeting, all the decisions will be made by consensus, so in the future, every party will act without damaging the interests of other parties," the organizing committee said.

"Each of the participants should ensure intellectual property rights protection while drawing up the text of the memorandum," the committee added.

According to the Russian embassy in Beijing, Russian Ecology Minister Sergey Donskoy was expected to take part in the meeting. However, "because of his heavy agenda, he won’t be able to participate, so Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources Nuritdin Inamov will head the Russian delegation," the embassy said.

The main goal of the third meeting of the BRICS ecology ministers is to step up the universal fight against global climate change and ensure continuity in implementing multilateral environmental accords, such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.