Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34

World
June 22, 18:04 UTC+3

A car bomb exploded outside a New Kabul Bank branch in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah

© EPA/WATAN YAR
© AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq
© EPA/WATAN YAR
MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The death toll in the blast in southern Afghanistan that occurred on Thursday has reached 34, about 60 people were injured, the TOLOnews TV channel reported citing local officials.

Media reports earlier said that a car bomb exploded outside a New Kabul Bank branch in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah where people gathered to collect their salaries.

None of the extremist groups operating in the country has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The deadliest recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan, which has left more than 150 people dead, took place in Kabul on May 31, when a bomb planted in a fuel truck exploded at a checkpoint leading to a diplomatic neighborhood. The Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security later said that the attack had been staged by the Haqqani Network insurgent group in coordination with Pakistan’s intelligence service.

Реклама