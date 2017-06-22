Moderate earthquake hits Russia’s Southern Kurils

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Russia’s Far Eastern Southern Kuril Islands on Thursday, a spokesman for the Sakhalin branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service told TASS.

Earth tremors of up to four-point magnitude were felt in a number of settlements on the Southern Kuril Islands.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located 127 kilometers south of the Iturup Island at a depth of 51 kilometers," the spokesman said.

No tsunami warning was issued. According to the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Sakhalin department, no casualties or damages were reported.