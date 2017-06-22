Chinese, US presidents to meet in Germany’s Hamburg — media

BEIJING, June 22. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping will have a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg, China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, will have a meeting at the forthcoming G20 summit in July," CCTV said, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, the two countries foreign and defense ministers held the first round of consultations in the 2+2 format to address such issues as the situation in the South China Sea, North Korea’s actions and counterterrorism efforts.