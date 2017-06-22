Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chile court rules to return arrested assets to Pinochet’s family

World
June 22, 5:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Under the ruling, the Pinochet family is to recover 24 real estate facilities, four cars and bank accounts with more than five million U.S. dollars

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A court of appeals in Chile’s Santiago ruled on Wednesday to return assets of Chile’s ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet arrested under the budget embezzlement case to his family.

Under the ruling, the Pinochet family is to recover 24 real estate facilities, four cars and bank accounts with more than five million U.S. dollars.

According to the judge, assets cannot be kept under arrest after the suspect’s death.

Apart from that, he revoked a six-year suspended sentence to six former military officers who had been convicted in May 2015 on charges of embezzling 6.5 million U.S. dollars.

Investigation into this case was launched in 2004 after information about Pinochet’s secret accounts with US banks surfaced. Checks revealed that the ex-dictator’s wealth could be estimated at 21 million U.S. dollars whereas only two millions could be legally grounded.

Augusto Pinochet ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. He died in later 2006 when he was under house arrest. He was charged with human rights violations during the military regime, and with tax crimes.

According to official statistics, more than 3,200 people were killed for political reasons and more than 37,000 were tortured over Pinochet’s dictatorship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Around 20 military bases to be established in western Russia before year-end
2
Armenian writer presents her book about war in Syria’s Aleppo
3
NATO says it had no information on who was aboard Russian jet buzzed by F-16
4
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
5
Putin warns loss of patriotism may be first step to global catastrophe
6
Gazprom taking measures to prevent gas quality problem from affecting European consumers
7
Putin says Stone's documentary made 'on the go'
TOP STORIES
Реклама