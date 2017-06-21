Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Peacekeepers of post-Soviet security group ready to join UN forces

World
June 21, 7:47 UTC+3 VIENNA

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has created a 3,500-strong peacekeeping contingent and is waiitng for formal UN approval

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, June 21. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security alliance of post-Soviet states, is ready to send its peacekeepers to missions under the UN mandate, the CSTO deputy secretary general has told TASS.

"We conducted negotiations, and our aim was to get a certificate for our peacekeeping units , our CSTO peacekeeping contingent was certified to be ready for implementing the tasks performed in peacekeeping operations of UN missions or under the mandate of the UN Security Council," CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have created a 3,500-strong contingent. UN observers noted our potential and now they are discussing how our potential can be used. They asked us to create a police peacekeeping unit of about 30-40 people that will be in constant readiness," he said.

"Our peacekeeping forces are ready to operate under the UN mandate, but we are yet to receive it," the official said, adding that the issue still needs to be formally sealed in a proper "regulatory act" with the United Nations.

The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc founded in 2002 on the basis of the 1992 Collective Security Treaty. It comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
2
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
3
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'
4
Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militants
5
Russia’s Sberbank finds way to fully protect its ATMs from cyberattacks
6
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries
7
Russia, France share understanding of how to resolve Syria issue — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама