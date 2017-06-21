Back to Main page
French top diplomat calls for efforts towards Syria political settlement

World
June 21, 0:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Paris stressed the importance of "uncompromising fight against terrorist structures" in the settlement of the Syrian problem

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Efforts towards a political settlement of the Syrian crisis should be combined with the fight against the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Parallel with the fight against Islamic State, it is necessary to look for a political solution to the Syrian crisis which would guarantee the state’s integrity and ensure a viable transition process," he said.

The French top diplomat noted the special importance for his country of further offensive movement towards Raqqa as it was from Raqqa that "orders were issued to organize terror attacks in the French territory."

The two foreign ministers noted that both states stress the importance of "uncompromising fight against terrorist structures" in the settlement of the Syrian problem.

Syrian conflict
