French Foreign Minister invites Lavrov to visit Paris

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday he had invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to visit Paris for talks.

"I hope that the dialogue will continue in a constructive manner, and the next stage of it will be our meeting in Paris, to which I invited my friend Mr. Lavrov," he said after talks with Russia’s top diplomat.

He thanked his Russian counterpart "for a very detailed and serious conversation" and "for the high quality of our relations."

"This means that we have a basis for practical actions and for promoting the dialogue in a certain direction," the French minister added.