French Foreign Minister invites Lavrov to visit Paris

Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militantsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 22:03
US blacklists another 38 Russian individuals and organizations in wake of Ukraine crisisWorld June 20, 21:25
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 20, 20:00
Producer for Konchalovsky's new work about Michelangelo reveals movie's budgetSociety & Culture June 20, 18:42
Moscow slams ECHR ruling against LGBT propaganda ban as foreign meddlingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 18:35
Russian diplomat blasts US military presence in southern Syria as 'illegal'Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 18:21
Russian footballer says national team needs neither Ronaldo nor MessiSport June 20, 18:08
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le BourgetWorld June 20, 18:01
Extension of US sanctions to Russian sovereign debt not highly probableBusiness & Economy June 20, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday he had invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to visit Paris for talks.
"I hope that the dialogue will continue in a constructive manner, and the next stage of it will be our meeting in Paris, to which I invited my friend Mr. Lavrov," he said after talks with Russia’s top diplomat.
He thanked his Russian counterpart "for a very detailed and serious conversation" and "for the high quality of our relations."
"This means that we have a basis for practical actions and for promoting the dialogue in a certain direction," the French minister added.