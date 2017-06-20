Back to Main page
France not seeking Russia’s isolation - French top diplomat

World
June 20, 23:24 UTC+3

"On my part, I would like to note that we are seeking neither Russia’s isolation from Europe nor its economic and financial weakening," Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. France is not seeking Russia’s isolation from Europe or its economic weakening, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday after talks with his Russia counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"On my part, I would like to note that we are seeking neither Russia’s isolation from Europe nor its economic and financial weakening," he stressed.

France
