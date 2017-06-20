Back to Main page
BRICS countries call to establish international anti-terror coalition

World
June 20, 14:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. BRICS foreign ministers (of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - TASS) have urged the global community to establish a genuinely broad counter-terrorism coalition, a media note published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s web site said following the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing.

"The Ministers deplore the continued terrorist attacks, including in some BRICS countries. They condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever," the note says.

"They [the BRICS countries] reaffirm solidarity and resolve in the fight against terrorism, call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and support the United Nations' central coordinating role in the international counter-terrorism cooperation," the document says. "They recall the responsibility of all States to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories."

The ministers also highly valued the 2nd BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group Meeting held in Beijing on May 18, 2017. Besides, the BRICS countries "call upon an expedited adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN General Assembly," according to the note.

