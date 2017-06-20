De Mistura’s office confirms Geneva talks on July 10

GENEVA, June 20. /TASS/. The next round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will begin on July 10 and will last as long as needed, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura’s Chief of Staff Michael Conte told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, as we have already announced, we confirm that Geneva talks on Syria to be held on July 10," he said. "The invitations will be sent to the participants," Conte added.

He also said that "in terms of the duration of this round of talks, we would like it to be as flexible as it is needed."

According to Conte, three Syrian opposition groups - the Moscow, Cairo and Riyadh groups - will be invited to the Geneva talks.