Divers launch search effort for teenagers after boat accident in northwestern Russia

World
June 20, 8:09 UTC+3 PETROZAVODSK

The search effort involves 258 people, 55 pieces of equipment and two Mi-8 helicopters

PETROZAVODSK, June 20. /TASS/. Divers have started searching for three out of five teenagers who went missing after a boat capsized in Lake Ladoga, northwestern Russia, late on Monday, a spokesperson for the regional emergencies ministry’s department said.

Drones will also join the search effort, which involves 258 people, 55 pieces of equipment and two Mi-8 helicopters.

The accident took place in the Impilakhti bay, Lake Ladoga. According to local authorities, a teenage girl and four boys aged 15 or 16, were vacationing in a cottage and came from Sortavala. They went fishing, but their boat capsized in a strong storm.

Two teenagers managed to reach the shore themselves and were taken to hospital. The fate of three other teenagers is unknown. The teenagers claimed that the girl died in front of their eyes, but the death has not been officially confirmed.

