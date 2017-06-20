Back to Main page
Teen girl said to have died as boat with 5 teenagers capsized in Lake Ladoga - authorities

June 20, 1:20 UTC+3 PETROZAVODSK

Emergencies services have not yet confirmed information about the girl’s death

PETROZAVODSK, June 19. /TASS/. A teenage girl who was in the boat that capsized in Lake Ladoga, northwestern Russia, might have died, Zhanna Sharets, head of the local administration, told TASS on Monday citing surviving teenagers.

"There were five teenagers aged 15-16, four boys and a girl. The girl died right in front of the boys’ eyes," she said, adding that two boys have survived and are now at hospital.

The teens are from the city of Sortavala. One of the boys was vacationing at his grandma’s. "The teenagers went fishing. Their boat capsized in strong storm," Sharets said.

Emergencies services have not yet confirmed information about the girl’s death. "Rescue efforts are underway. No dead bodies have been found. There is hope they are alive," a spokesman for the local emergencies department told TASS.

The accident took place in the Impilakhti bay, Lake Ladoga. According to preliminary data, two teenagers have survived, the other three are missing.

