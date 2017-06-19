Russian yacht intercepted by North Korea returns to Vladivostok

Van hitting pedestrians in London leaves more than ten injured - newspaperWorld June 19, 4:34
Russia’s Channel One to show Oliver Stone’s documentary on PutinSociety & Culture June 19, 2:22
US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - commandWorld June 18, 23:55
Chile defeats Cameroon 2-0 at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 18, 23:43
Russia’s matches vs Portugal and Mexico expected to be uneasy - deputy PMSport June 18, 23:43
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-ZorWorld June 18, 23:38
Macron’s En Marche movement winning France’s parliamentary polls - TVWorld June 18, 23:25
Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs MexicoSport June 18, 21:54
Portugal vs Mexico 2017 Confederation Cup group stage match end in drawSport June 18, 21:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, June 19. /TASS/. The Katalexa yacht from Russia’s Primorye region, which was intercepted by North Korea, has returned to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, a source in the local Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre told TASS on Monday.
However, the source did not elaborate when the yacht arrived in Vladivostok.
A source in the regional Yachting Federation told TASS earlier that the Katalexa yacht had been intercepted by a North Korean vessel in the Sea of Japan while it was travelling to Vladivostok’s Russky Island from Taiwan. According to the source, there were three crew members on board.
North Korean diplomats claim that the country’s fishermen had been too vigilant bearing in mind Pyongyang’s campaign against sea poachers when they reported to the border service about a yacht allegedly violating the North Korean border. The country’s authorities later confirmed that the incident had been settled.