Russian yacht intercepted by North Korea returns to Vladivostok

World
June 19, 5:18 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

However, the source did not elaborate when the yacht arrived in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, June 19. /TASS/. The Katalexa yacht from Russia’s Primorye region, which was intercepted by North Korea, has returned to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, a source in the local Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre told TASS on Monday.

However, the source did not elaborate when the yacht arrived in Vladivostok.

A source in the regional Yachting Federation told TASS earlier that the Katalexa yacht had been intercepted by a North Korean vessel in the Sea of Japan while it was travelling to Vladivostok’s Russky Island from Taiwan. According to the source, there were three crew members on board.

North Korean diplomats claim that the country’s fishermen had been too vigilant bearing in mind Pyongyang’s campaign against sea poachers when they reported to the border service about a yacht allegedly violating the North Korean border. The country’s authorities later confirmed that the incident had been settled.

