US-led coalition says hostile actions of Syrian pro-regime forces will not be tolerated

World
June 19, 1:57 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

However, the statement pointed out that "the Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them"

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition conducting operations against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia - TASS) will not tolerate the hostile actions of pro-regime forces toward its own and partner forces in Syria, the coalition’s headquarters said in a statement provided to TASS.

The statement confirmed that on June 18, a US F/A-18E aircraft had shot down a Syrian Su-22 bomber jet which, according to the coalition, had "dropped bombs near SDF (the Syrian Democratic Forces - TASS) fighters south of Tabqah." Before the incident, the coalition’s aircraft "conducted a show of force and stopped the initial pro-regime advance toward the SDF-controlled town."

"The Coalition presence in Syria addresses the imminent threat ISIS in Syria poses globally. The demonstrated hostile intent and actions of pro-regime forces toward Coalition and partner forces in Syria conducting legitimate counter-ISIS operations will not be tolerated," the statement adds.

However, the statement pointed out that "the Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat." "The Coalition calls on all parties to focus their efforts on the defeat of ISIS, which is our common enemy and the greatest threat to regional and worldwide peace and security," the statement says.

Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
