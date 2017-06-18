Macron’s En Marche movement winning France’s parliamentary polls - TV

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - commandWorld June 18, 23:55
Chile defeats Cameroon 2-0 at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup group stageSport June 18, 23:43
Russia’s matches vs Portugal and Mexico expected to be uneasy - deputy PMSport June 18, 23:43
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-ZorWorld June 18, 23:38
Macron’s En Marche movement winning France’s parliamentary polls - TVWorld June 18, 23:25
Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs MexicoSport June 18, 21:54
Portugal vs Mexico 2017 Confederation Cup group stage match end in drawSport June 18, 21:47
Russian natural resources ministry expects more big discoveries on Arctic shelfBusiness & Economy June 18, 19:49
2017 FIFA Confederations Cup sees its first goal canceled on reviewSport June 18, 19:38
PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. France En Marche! Political movement formed arounf President Emmanuel Macron is leading in the overwhelming majority of constituencies at Sunday’s elections to the National Assembly lower parliament house, BFMTV said citing preliminary results of the voting.
The center-right Republicans Party is expected to form the second biggest faction in the lower house. The National Front Party is failing to win enough seats to form its faction.
At the same time France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has won her first seat in the lower house of the French parliament, said France Presse.
In May, Le Pen ran for French president but ceded to the En Marche! movement founder, Emmanuel Macron in the runoff voting.
According to preliminary data cited by BFMTV, the National Front may count on from four to six seats in the National Assembly, which is not enough to form a faction as it requires at least 15 seats.