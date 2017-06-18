Back to Main page
Macron’s En Marche movement winning France’s parliamentary polls - TV

World
June 18, 23:25 UTC+3 PARIS

France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has won her first seat in the lower house of the French parliament

© EPA/CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/POOL

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. France En Marche! Political movement formed arounf President Emmanuel Macron is leading in the overwhelming majority of constituencies at Sunday’s elections to the National Assembly lower parliament house, BFMTV said citing preliminary results of the voting.

The center-right Republicans Party is expected to form the second biggest faction in the lower house. The National Front Party is failing to win enough seats to form its faction.

At the same time France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has won her first seat in the lower house of the French parliament, said France Presse.

In May, Le Pen ran for French president but ceded to the En Marche! movement founder, Emmanuel Macron in the runoff voting.

According to preliminary data cited by BFMTV, the National Front may count on from four to six seats in the National Assembly, which is not enough to form a faction as it requires at least 15 seats.

France
