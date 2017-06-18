Russian embassy says has no data about Russian hurt in forest fires in Portugal

World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov embarks on training voyage in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 18, 17:27
MADRID, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Portugal so far has no data about Russian nationals who might have been hurt in forest fires in Portugal’s Leiria District, the embassy spokesman, Alexander Brynatsev, told TASS on Sunday.
"We are in contact with the Portuguese authorities to find out whether there are any Russian citizens among those killed or hurt in the fire," he said. "As of now, we have no such information."
The Publico newspaper said earlier that the death toll from the forest fires had reached 62. Fifty-four people more were hurt. The fire that started on Saturday near the settlement of Pedrogan-Grandi some 190 kilometers off Lisbon have not yet been extinguished. Firefighting efforts involve hundreds of people. The situation is complicated by high air temperatures and strong winds.
Police say the fire might have been caused by a stroke of lightning.