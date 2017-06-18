Gay pride march gathers about 2,500 activists in Kiev

Gay pride march gathers about 2,500 activists in KievWorld June 18, 14:58
KIEV, June 18. /TASS/. About 2,500 gay rights activists took part in the March of Equality held by the Ukrainian LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender) community in the center of the Ukrainian capital, the Kiev police reported on Sunday.
During the event, the police enhanced security measures in the Ukrainian capital. The police sealed off all the roads near the Taras Shevchenko Park, and also exits from the Leo Tolstoy metro station. However, the route of the gay pride march was changed due to radicals’ efforts to disrupt it.
The previous gay pride march in Kiev was held on June 12, 2016, which involved several hundred activists. The march was held amid unprecedented security measures.