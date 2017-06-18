Back to Main page
Arrests made in Russian teenager’s murder in US — paper

World
June 18, 7:26 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Two teenagers, one of them Russian, were shot dead late on June 5, when they were sitting in a car the night before their high school graduation

© AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old Russian Artem Ziberov and his schoolmate 17-year-old Shadi Najjar, Washington Post said in its online edition on Saturday night.

"The arrests came after nearly two weeks of detectives piecing together the victims’ final movements. The detectives were aided by new information developed after police officials on Friday morning released some new details of the shooting and appealed to the public for help," the paper said.

Police have said that one or both of the teenagers had been targeted.

The suspects were identified in court records as Jose Canales-Yanez, 25; Edgar Garcia-Gaona, 24; and his brother Roger Garcia, 19, all residents of Montgomery County. Each has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The three men are expected to make their first court appearances on Monday.

The teenagers were shot dead late on June 5, when they were sitting in a car the night before their high school graduation. At least two gunmen, believed to be in another car, fired some 30 rounds at the vehicles. One of the teenagers was shot four times and the other ten.

