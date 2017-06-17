Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian army announces two-day ceasefire in Deraa

World
June 17, 16:08 UTC+3 CAIRO

The decision was declared by the Syrian army to "support efforts towards national reconciliation in the country"

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, June 17. /TASS/. The Syrian army’s command has announced a unilateral ceasefire in Deraa, in the country’s south, the SANA news agency reported, citing Syria’s Defense Ministry.

"The army halts combat actions in the city of Deraa starting from 12:00 local time on Saturday for 24 hours," the ministry’s statement said.

The decision was declared by the Syrian army to "support efforts towards national reconciliation in the country.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassy
2
FIFA Confederations Cup history and regulations
3
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
4
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
5
BRICS likely to take leading role in eradicating poverty, hunger — UN report
6
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
7
New US sanctions won’t push Russia into deadlock, but complicate bilateral ties — Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама