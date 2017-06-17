Syrian army announces two-day ceasefire in Deraa

CAIRO, June 17. /TASS/. The Syrian army’s command has announced a unilateral ceasefire in Deraa, in the country’s south, the SANA news agency reported, citing Syria’s Defense Ministry.

"The army halts combat actions in the city of Deraa starting from 12:00 local time on Saturday for 24 hours," the ministry’s statement said.

The decision was declared by the Syrian army to "support efforts towards national reconciliation in the country.".