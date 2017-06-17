Egypt court sentences 31 people to death penalty over top prosecutor’s murder

Start of FIFA Confederations Cup is great holiday for Russia — sports ministerSport June 17, 10:40
CAIRO, June 17. /TASS/. Cairo’s criminal court has submitted for consideration by the Grand Mufti the documents on sentencing 31 people to capital punishment over the murder of the country’s Prosecutor-General Hisham Barakat two years ago, local TV channels reported.
Under Egypt’s laws, before the death penalty is announced it should be approved by the Mufti.
The final verdict will be declared on July 22. The decisions on 36 other defendants will be also announced. All of them are accused of plotting and staging the killing of the country’s top prosecutor and illegal storage of firearms, ammunition and explosives.
Hisham Barakat was killed in summer 2015 when his car was blown up.