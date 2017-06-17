Cuban government says will continue respectful dialogues with US

HAVANA, June 17. /TASS/. Cuban government has described U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on toughening the U.S. policy towards Cuba as a "backlash in Cuban-American relations."

Trump’s speech in Miami was seething with the hostile rhetoric reminding of the times of open confrontation, the Cuban government said in a statement that was read out on national television on Friday night.

But nevertheless the government would continue respectful dialogue with the U.S. Administration on the issues presenting mutual interest.