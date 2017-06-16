Russian social network VK’s office in Kiev closed

Helmut Kohl to be remembered as advocate of German-Russian friendly relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 21:15
Russian PM invites Belarusian counterpart to Confederations Cup opening matchSport June 16, 20:17
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 16, 20:14
Brazil and Russia to expand political dialogue — presidentWorld June 16, 19:44
Russian watchdog shuts down five illegal children’s holiday campsSociety & Culture June 16, 19:35
Russia and Belarus to decide on single oil and gas market by yearendBusiness & Economy June 16, 19:06
Russian men’s epee team triumphs at European fencing championshipsSport June 16, 18:49
Russia allows employed drivers from Belarus to use national driving licensesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 18:47
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Macron's vote and London's towering infernoSociety & Culture June 16, 18:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, June 16. /TASS/. Kiev-based office of the Russian social networking site VK (VKontakte) has shut down in the wake of Ukraine’s sanctions, the spokesman of the VK Ukrainian branch said on Friday.
"The legal entity is blacklisted in Ukraine so the office has closed," Ukrinform news agency quoted Vlad Legotkin as saying.
On May 16, Ukraine expanded the list of Russian nationals and entities subject to Ukrainian sanctions and extended earlier sanctions. The blacklist includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities. Among the blacklisted entities are Russian social networking sites Vkontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki (Classmates), and also e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex search engine. Ukrainian Internet providers are ordered to block access to these websites in the country for the following three years.
VK representatives in Ukraine emphasized their indifference to politics and vowed to protect interests of consumers and partners. The VK press service said that the number of monthly visits to the site stood at 16 million, which had propelled it to be the most popular social network in Ukraine.