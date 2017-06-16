Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian social network VK’s office in Kiev closed

World
June 16, 20:47 UTC+3 KIEV

Among the blacklisted entities are Russian social networking sites Vkontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki (Classmates), and also e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex search engine

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 16. /TASS/. Kiev-based office of the Russian social networking site VK (VKontakte) has shut down in the wake of Ukraine’s sanctions, the spokesman of the VK Ukrainian branch said on Friday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Kiev bans Russian social networks to silence alternative opinions and news — diplomat

"The legal entity is blacklisted in Ukraine so the office has closed," Ukrinform news agency quoted Vlad Legotkin as saying.

On May 16, Ukraine expanded the list of Russian nationals and entities subject to Ukrainian sanctions and extended earlier sanctions. The blacklist includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities. Among the blacklisted entities are Russian social networking sites Vkontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki (Classmates), and also e-mail services Mail.ru and Yandex search engine. Ukrainian Internet providers are ordered to block access to these websites in the country for the following three years.

VK representatives in Ukraine emphasized their indifference to politics and vowed to protect interests of consumers and partners. The VK press service said that the number of monthly visits to the site stood at 16 million, which had propelled it to be the most popular social network in Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
2
North Korea detains Russian yacht in Sea of Japan 'by mistake' — embassy
3
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikes
4
Everything you need to know about 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia
5
Construction of first nuclear power plant in Turkey to begin in 2018
6
Putin informed of IS leader’s possible liquidation — Kremlin
7
US new sanctions against Russia pose threat to European economy — German businessman
TOP STORIES
Реклама