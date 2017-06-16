Back to Main page
Palestine set to coordinate war on terror with Russia

World
June 16, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Palestinian ambassador noted his country’s role in the regional fight against terrorism

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Palestine plans to coordinate its anti-terrorism steps with Moscow, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Friday.

Putin calls to cast aside differences, geopolitical games to fight terrorism

"We have an advantage, because we coordinate our activities with the neighboring countries and Russia," Nofal said, commenting on Thursday’s Russian-Palestinian consultations on counter-terrorism issues.

The ambassador noted his country’s role in the regional fight against terrorism. "We are a very important part (of the fight) against the terrorists in the area. We are at a certain level of negotiation with Russia. We coordinate all of our activities in different levels. And also in spite of everything we coordinate with the Israeli side. Now our area is clean from ISIS, from terrorism, more or less, if you compare with … Libya, with Syria," he said.

During the consultations, Russian and Palestinian deputy foreign ministers, Oleg Syromolotov and Tayseer Jaradat, agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in combatting international terrorism, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said. "At the meeting, pressing issues related to counteraction to terrorism were discussed in detail, including its financing," the ministry said. "Common approaches to the fight against ISIS (Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS) and other leaders of ‘terrorist international’ were defined."

