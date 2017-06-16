Back to Main page
Lavrov and UAE minister of state discuss Qatar crisis

World
June 16, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said at a meeting with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber that Moscow is in favor of overcoming disagreements between Qatar and regional countries through dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"On June 16, Lavrov received Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who arrived in Moscow for a brief working visit," the ministry said. "In light of the sharp aggravation of relations between Qatar and some other countries in the region, Lavrov emphasized that Russia is committed to overcoming the existing disagreements through dialogue, due consideration for well-known concerns and legitimate national interests, including within the framework of consolidating efforts in the fight against terrorism."

On June 5, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s Interim Government, the Republic of Maldives and the Republic of Mauritius said they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar. They accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and extremist ideology and said the decision stemmed from its hostile policies and interference in the affairs of Arab countries. They were later joined by Mauritania and the Comoros, while Jordan and Djibouti lowered their diplomatic representation in Qatar.

Doha believes these actions are unjustified and accusations against it are groundless.

