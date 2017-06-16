Back to Main page
Suspects in murder of former Russian legislator detained in Ukraine

World
June 16, 13:24 UTC+3 KIEV

On March 23, former member of Russia’s State Duma Denis Voronenkov was gunned down in the center of Kiev seconds after he left the hotel

KIEV, June 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian law enforcement officials in the city of Pavlograd, in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, have detained suspects linked to the murder of the former member of Russia’s State Duma Denis Voronenkov, which occurred in Kiev last spring, Ukraine’s National Police said.

"Investigative steps are being carried out in the city of Pavlograd, the Dnepropetrovsk Region, over the murder of Denis Voronenkov. Suspected accomplices in the crime are being detained," the police press service said. Among the measures being taken are searches.

"The detainees are being taken to police stations for further investigative measures," the police said.

Former Russian State Duma member Denis Voronenkov in December 2014 was stripped of his immunity in connection with a criminal case over a hostile takeover of a building in downtown Moscow. In October 2016, he emigrated to Ukraine. In February he faced official charges of fraud and was put on an international wanted list.

On March 23, Voronenkov was gunned down in broad daylight in the center of Kiev seconds after he left the hotel in the company of a bodyguard. An unidentified attacker approached him and fired several shots. A shootout between the killer and the bodyguard that ensued left both injured and hospitalized.
The killer died shortly after the incident.

