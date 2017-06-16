BRICS foreign ministers to meet in Beijing

Putin believes Trump’s victory proves that US voters are longing for changeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 16, 8:30
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will hold a meeting in Beijing on June 18-19, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
On June 14-15, China’s Qingdao hosted this year’s second meeting of BRICS Sherpas (personal representatives of head of state) and Sous-Sherpas, which was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Sherpa in the group Sergey Ryabkov.
"During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the further steps on enhancing five-party strategic cooperation and also current issues related to preparations for the upcoming events of a high and the highest level as part of the group - the meeting of foreign ministers on June 18-19 in Beijing, an informal meeting of leaders on the sidelines of the G20 in July in Hamburg and the ninth summit on September 3-5 in Xiamen," the ministry said.