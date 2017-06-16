Wildfires in Siberia and Far East swell to 16,700 hectares in one day

ULAN-UDE, June 16. /TASS/. Wildfires in Russia’s Far East and Siberia swelled by 3,600 ha to 16,700 ha over the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerial Forest Protection Service reported on Friday.

"The major increase occurred in the Magadan Region - in one day the wildfire area grew 43-fold from 40 ha to 1,700 ha. In the Amur Region the wildfires grew from 1,700 to almost 2,000 ha, and in the Irkutsk Region - from 4,000 to 5,200 ha," the service said.

In Siberia’s Transbaikal Region the wildfires swelled from 150 ha to 6,900 ha. The size of the area burning in the Krasnoyarsk Territory has doubled to 620 ha, and in Buryatia the wildfires rage on 600 ha.

According to the Nature Resources Ministry, there are four hotbeds of wildfires in the Transbaikal Region on the area of 6,000 ha, and three wildfires on the area of 523 ha have been localized. The firefighting effort involves 266 personnel, including 117 paratroopers, and also 43 pieces of equipment.

In the Irkutsk Region two wildfires on the area of 104 ha have been localized. Some 11 hotbeds have been registered in the hard-to-reach areas of some 5,600 ha. Three wildfires continue raging the area of more than 4,000 ha.

In Siberia’s Buryatia six wildfires have been extinguished over the past 24 hours, while five more continue tearing through the area of 470 ha. The major cause of wildfires is careless handling of fire, the republic’s forestry agency said. The state of emergency is still in force in the region.