Russia looking into reports of alleged yacht seizure by North Korea — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is looking into reports that a Russian yacht was detained by North Korea while sailing in the Sea of Japan, a Russian diplomat in Vladivostok told TASS on Friday.
"We were informed about the possible seizure of a yacht. We addressed the Russian consulate in North Korea, but received no response so far," the source said.
A source in the Vladivostok-based Sea Rescue and Coordination center earlier told TASS that they were informed about the seizure of a yacht named Katalexa. The information "is being verified via the foreign ministry channels," the source said.
According to information obtained TASS, no yacht named Katalexa was ever registered with Russian yacht clubs.
Last year, another Russian yacht en route from South Korea’s Busan to Vladivostok was apprehended approximately 80 miles from the North Korean coast. The vessel was released when Russian diplomats intervened. North Korean authorities said it was held "by mistake" after a crew of a North Korean fishing vessel noticed a South Korean logo on its hull.