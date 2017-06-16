Trump puzzled by media hype over his ‘non-dealings’ with Russia

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was puzzled by the media fuss given to his suspected dealings with Russia, while those of his political opponents were being ignored.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 June 2017

The Democratic Party and loyal media often hint to the president’s alleged contacts with Russia in a bid to generate public criticism. The Republican Party replies that Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as their political allies, had business ties with Russian partners in the past.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 June 2017

As no substantial evidence to prove Trump’s dealings with Russia has ever been presented, his political opponents claimed that the president and his team were trying to cover up their tracks and thus obstructed justice.

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 June 2017

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders refused to comment on the rumors during a daily press briefing on Thursday, saying that all such questions should be directed to the president’s outside counsel Marc Kasowitz.