White House committed to anti-Russian sanctions - spokesperson

World
June 15, 23:44 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The US presidential administration is committed to anti-Russian sanctions, which it views as an effective tool, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday, hours after the US Senate passed a bill to impose fresh sanctions against Moscow.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the Trump administration was "committed to existing sanctions against Russia" but was "still reviewing the new Russia sanctions amendment."

"We will keep them in place until Moscow fully honors its commitment to resolve the crisis in Ukraine," she said. "We believe the existing executive branch sanctions regime is the best tool for compelling Russia to fulfill its commitments."

The bill, imposing another round of sanctions on Russia, was passed in a 97-2 vote on Wednesday and is yet to be considered by the House of Representatives. Then it will be brought before US President Donald Trump, who will have to either sign or veto it.

If signed into law, the document would prohibit the US president from being able to lift sanctions without Congressional approval.

