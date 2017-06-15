Merkel’s party committed to normalizing relations with Russia - politician

Direct Line with the president: Putin answers questions on Russia's foreign policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 21:01
Russian Central Bank plans to hold meeting on monetary policyBusiness & Economy June 15, 19:54
US Congress introduces new sanctions against RussiaWorld June 15, 19:19
Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin IslandBusiness & Economy June 15, 18:48
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations CupSport June 15, 18:44
Russia’s FSB praises cyber security cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 18:41
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraftMilitary & Defense June 15, 18:34
Putin describes his biggest catch when fishingRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 18:33
Team Russia arrives in Petersburg to face New Zealand in Confederations Cup matchSport June 15, 18:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) is committed to normalizing relations with Russia, Jurgen Hardt, Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation at German government and a CDU/CSU member of the Bundestag in charge of foreign policy, said in an interview with TASS.
"The pre-election program is being drafted now. Both CDU and CSU pursue an objective of improving political, economic and public ties with Russia. We call for a partnership with Russia," Hardt said.
On the other hand, Hardt is convinced the cooperation "could be possible given Russia shows readiness and willingness to actively restore the lost confidence."
"It implies a commitment to supremacy of international law and inviolability of sovereign states’ borders," he added.
Under certain conditions, it would not take time to reach the level of the relations before the Ukrainian crisis, he says.
"If Russia returns to the Paris Charter, the relations will be soon normal and more intensive, since such spheres as economy, culture and international cooperation present huge opportunities which both Russian and German people would be using with pleasure," Hardt said.