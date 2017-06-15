Back to Main page
Merkel’s party committed to normalizing relations with Russia - politician

World
June 15, 23:39 UTC+3 BERLIN

BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) is committed to normalizing relations with Russia, Jurgen Hardt, Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation at German government and a CDU/CSU member of the Bundestag in charge of foreign policy, said in an interview with TASS.

"The pre-election program is being drafted now. Both CDU and CSU pursue an objective of improving political, economic and public ties with Russia. We call for a partnership with Russia," Hardt said.

On the other hand, Hardt is convinced the cooperation "could be possible given Russia shows readiness and willingness to actively restore the lost confidence."

"It implies a commitment to supremacy of international law and inviolability of sovereign states’ borders," he added.

Under certain conditions, it would not take time to reach the level of the relations before the Ukrainian crisis, he says.

"If Russia returns to the Paris Charter, the relations will be soon normal and more intensive, since such spheres as economy, culture and international cooperation present huge opportunities which both Russian and German people would be using with pleasure," Hardt said.

