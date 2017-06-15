Back to Main page
French top diplomat to visit to Moscow on June 20

World
June 15, 14:11 UTC+3 PARIS

The French top diplomat will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

PARIS, June 15. /TASS/. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive in Moscow for a visit on June 20 where he will have talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Read also

Macron says France seeks to bring Russia and US closer

"Following the meeting between the country’s President (Emmanual Macron) and his Russian counterpart (Vladimir Putin) in Versailles on May 29, Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Moscow on June 20 to synchronize watches on bilateral cooperation issues and major international problems," Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexandre Georgini told a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the top French diplomat would pay a visit to Moscow on June 20. She noted that the two ministers would discuss cooperation in combating terrorism, in resolving the crises in Syria and Ukraine and other topical international issues.

