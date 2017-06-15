Back to Main page
Lukashenko worried about NATO activity near Belarus’ western borders

World
June 15, 14:05 UTC+3 MINSK

Not only armed forces, but advanced unmanned combat air vehicles as well are located there, Alexander Lukashenko said

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he was worried about the deployment of NATO’s military forces and unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs) on the country’s western borders, he said today during a meeting with the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries.

According to the Belarusian president, "we do not threaten anybody, we are not going to conduct any attacks or be at war with anyone, but we train our army so that it could respond to any threat and inflict unacceptable damage on anyone wishing to fight with us."

"The strangest thing is that we are blamed for the things that are far from what they are actually doing," Lukashenko noted. "We do not form or deploy any new military units near other foreign countries, but we see more and more military units and armies, including foreign ones, being deployed with overt zeal near our borders."

Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Companies
NATO
Countries
Belarus
