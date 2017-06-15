Malaysian air force plane missing, search and rescue mission launched — media

Poll reveals low wages, economy and healthcare problems worry Russians mostSociety & Culture June 15, 8:17
Graffiti painting of Cristiano Ronaldo appears near Team Portugal’s hotel in RussiaSport June 15, 8:09
Putin denies Russian cyber attacks amid US presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 5:29
US Fed raising base interest rate won’t have strong impact on Russia's economyBusiness & Economy June 15, 3:50
Putin to answer questions of Russians during his 15th Q&A marathonRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 2:57
What questions Vladimir Putin was asked during annual televised Q&A sessionsSociety & Culture June 14, 21:05
FIFA to step up anti-discriminantion mechanism during Confederations CupSport June 14, 20:35
Team Cameroon arrives in Russia to participate in FIFA Confederations CupSport June 14, 20:09
Russia continues trials of new MC-21-300 airlinerBusiness & Economy June 14, 20:03
A Malaysian air force plane is missing, the Royal Malaysia Air Force said on Thursday (Jun 15).
The aircraft departed from the Kuantan air base at 11am and lost contact at 11.30am near the Pahang-Terengganu border, the air force said in a media statement.
A search and rescue mission has been launched.
Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a tweet that he has received the "troubling news".