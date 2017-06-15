Malaysian air force plane missing, search and rescue mission launched — media

A Malaysian air force plane is missing, the Royal Malaysia Air Force said on Thursday (Jun 15).

The aircraft departed from the Kuantan air base at 11am and lost contact at 11.30am near the Pahang-Terengganu border, the air force said in a media statement.

A search and rescue mission has been launched.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a tweet that he has received the "troubling news".