India's minister of defense, finance and corporate affairs to visit Russia on June 21-23

MOSCOE, June 14. /TASS/ India's Minister of Defense, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley will make a visit to Russia on June 21-23 and will have tgalke with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, a diplomatic source told TASS.
"The Indian Defense Minister and Dmitry Rogozin will attend a sesion of the Russian-Indian intergovenmental commission," the source said. "Arun Jaitley will also have a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.".